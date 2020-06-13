The weekend stays cool before a big jump next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures dropped around 15 degrees within one hour Friday evening, setting us up for a cool weekend. We'll keep the cooler weather for a few days before the weather launches upward next week.

Cool and quiet:

We've alternated between warm and cold weather over the last several weekends. This weekend will keep the trend going (May 16th and 17th was cool, followed by warm weather Memorial Day weekend, and so on through this weekend).

The weather remains 5 to 10 degrees below average this weekend.

The weather this weekend turns to clear and dry, with the cooler weather staying in place. Temperatures only get back to around 70° today, which is around 10° below average for this time of year. Winds may be a little breezy from the northeast. Conditions are close to the 40's again overnight.

By Sunday, a rebound in conditions starts. We warm back into the middle 70's by the afternoon. Winds remain slightly breezy, but from the southeast this time.

Rebound next week:

Summer heat and weather return quickly next week. Monday jumps back to the 80's, then the heat builds toward 90° by the middle of the week. Humidity is on the rise as well, leaving conditions feeling a little muggy.

Late in the week, scattered showers and storms are possible between Thursday and Friday as cooler air tries to enter the picture again. Highs stay in the middle 80's, for now, late in the week.

The alternating trend between warmth in the week to cool weather by the weekend may end by next weekend. The long term forecast shows near average weather, but more showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Looking beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center shows below average temperatures are possible late in the month, then near average conditions are possibly heading into July. At this point, a summer heat wave does not look to arrive anytime soon. We may still see the occasional hot day, but an extended stretch avoids us for now.