Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Game 6

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On June 13, 2019, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors met in Oakland for game 6 of the NBA Finals, with the Raptors trying to close out the series and avoid a deciding game seven. The Raptors had lost a heartbreaking game 5 in Toronto a few days prior, but were confident heading into Golden State after having won games 3 and 4 there. Fred VanVleet stepped up down the stretch, scoring 12 points in the 4th quarter to help the Raptors put the game away, 114-110. He finished with 22 points in the game, and even received one NBA Finals MVP vote. The win marked the first NBA championship in Toronto's franchise history, and also marked the first time a Rockford native won an NBA title.

"It meant the world," VanVleet said. "Your whole life you're on this journey and going through trials and tribulations and you get to the top of the mountain. That was my top of the mountain moment. I finally made it. I finally arrived after everything I've been through in my career, my personal life. On the biggest stage, in the biggest moment to win a championship I played my best. That's a feeling you can't put into words. I worked my butt off to get there. To actually go through with the performance and have all the shots go in and be one of the big reasons why we closed them out in six, that's forever special to me."

VanVleet's friends and family have been along for the journey the entire time.

Joe Danforth (Fred's stepdad): "He's a gamer. He was living for that moment."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "I felt like I was playing that game. Another iconic moment with the scream after he made the shot. That just goes to show it's possible. At the end of the day it's possible. You put the work in and get up to that moment and you don't fold. You perform and come out victorious. Obviously with the supporting cast as well. He killed it, though."

Airamis Clark (CEO, FVV Shop): "From the tip-off he had a killer look on his face. You could just tell he was on a mission. I feel like he wanted to end it in the Oracle more than he wanted to end it at home. Just to make a statement. We came here and we won."

And to top it off, VanVleet shouted out his hometown in the postgame interview, with the now locally-legendary, "Rockford, Rockford it's for you, baby!"

VanVleet: "I've been practicing that moment since I was a little kid. I remember watching Kevin Garnett's, "Anything is possible," when they won. You see all those interviews as kids watching TV, you finally get in that moment, I had about 3 or 4 options, and that's just the first one that came to mind. It's important to me to represent where I'm from."

Keffer Simpson (COO, FVV Shop): "At the end when everyone was going crazy, and he said Rockford it's for you baby, that was the icing on the cake."

Beeks: "For him to say that on that platform and on that stage, that was big. That was huge."

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "We screamed right with everybody else I think. That was so cool, right? I was probably still crying at that point."

Tears of joy for a journey resulting in basketball's biggest prize, from a man who overcame so many obstacles to reach the highest point of his craft while always remaining Rockford's Champion.