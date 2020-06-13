Rockford Youth Activism hosts Teach-in Block Party to educate and converse

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After weeks of people in Rockford protesting and marching against systemic racism, a local group wanted to try something different to get their message across.

For some, racial injustice hits too close to home.

"It's not hard to look and see some of the incidents of police brutality and excessive force that have taken place in Rockford," said Rockford Youth Activism Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe.

Rockford Youth Activism is hoping conversation will bring racial issues to the table and create change.

"Because everybody doesn't have the exact same ideas and the exact same thought processes in these things. But everybody has the same destination that they are trying to get to," said Rolfe.

RYA hosted a Teach-in Block Party at Haskell Park. The group hopes the event will educate people on black history and on the purpose of protesting.

A booth was also set up at the event to help people get registered to vote.

Supporters donated food, water and clothes. Something RYA says will serve other insecurities people may face.

"Maybe try to come out to get food that they can get or get clothes that they may need because that's important too. It is multiple facets of healing the community and bringing the community together that needs to be touched on," said Rolfe.

"It's a bigger problem than police brutality," said Rockford resident King James.

James says speaking to a crowd of supporters gave him some hope for the future.

"I saw so many biracial and so many Hispanics and so many different races and I got something out of that. That we have come some peace. We have come so far. We have so much further to go," said James.

"Having those conversations where somebody sparks a certain idea in your mind or leads you to a book or an interview that you may have never had heard of before and it gives you that same kind of strength that you can tap into," said Rolfe.

Binding different stories together to create one message.

"Let's all get together and realize that together we stand, divided we fall," said James.