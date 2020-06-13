Rockford Area Arts Council host Art Safari

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Arts Council hosted an event called Art Safari on Saturday.

Venues like 317 Art Collective put artwork on display for people to either walk or drive by. Each venue was tasked to create artwork inspired by an animal. Artists could also put their own artwork on display.

Director of 317 Art Collective, Laura Gomel, said it was a great way for people to interact with artist during the pandemic.

"I think one of the main things it's helping is morale because it's very hard to keep your spirits up when you haven't had an income for three months," said Gomel.

The event was free to the public.