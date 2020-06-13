One officer injured after police chase ends in Winnebago County, authorities say

Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — An officer was injured after a police chase ended in Winnebago County Friday night, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police District 16 Captain Carl Heintz told 13 WREX, troopers responded to Fairdale and Bloods Point roads in Winnebago County just before 11:30 p.m. Friday to assist in a manhunt.

Heintz says Rosemont Police were chasing a vehicle and it ended just south of Cherry Valley where three suspects got out the car and ran on foot.

A Facebook post by the Boone County Fire Protection District #2 says fire crews responded to a crash with minor injuries off of Irene Road, which is two blocks east of Fairdale and Bloods Point roads.

Boone County fire officials say police had been chasing a vehicle believed to have been stolen and officers were able to use the pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. Authorities said one officer suffered minor injuries, but did not say which department.

A picture provided by the Boone County Fire Protection District shows a police car with heavy front-end damage after it crashed into a tree.

Captain Heintz says a 16-year-old suspect was caught, while the other two suspects were still at large at the time. Heintz did not know if any of the suspects are still on the run.

13 WREX has reached out to Rosemont Police and surrounding agencies for more information, but have not heard back. This story will be updated as 13 WREX learns more.