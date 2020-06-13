Keeping sunshine and cooler highs for a little longer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fair and quiet start to the weekend might be halted by a few shower chances this weekend and into late next week.

Saturday night showers chances will remain low, but chances are not zero. Areas in the Stateline are not expected to see heavy showers and thunderstorms, but the chances for showers and sprinkles are still possible. The opportunity for the best rain chances lie mainly west of Rockford, but can't rule out a stray shower over two.

Chances for showers wrap up Sunday morning.

Quiet & Sunny:

Sunday's weather looks a lot like Saturday's start. A cool high-pressure system will ensue that easterly winds continue to drag in cooler air. This keeps highs staying fairly below average. Temperatures don't quite climb above the mild middle 70's. Winds remain slightly breezy and we stay dry. This also means that plentiful sunshine is expected throughout the day with only a few cirrus clouds.

Overnight on Sunday, things remain fair and quiet. There will be a few more clouds flying in once again, but chances for showers remain minimal. Lows will once again make the plummet toward the upper 40's and lower 50's. Turn off the AC's and open the windows for one more night before things start to warm back up on Monday.

Open the windows! Temperatures get cool overnight.

Rebound next week:

Summer heat and weather return quickly next week. Monday jumps back to the 80's, then the heat builds toward 90° by the middle of the week. Humidity is on the rise as well, leaving conditions feeling a little muggy.

Late in the week, scattered showers and storms are possible between Thursday and Friday as cooler air tries to enter the picture again. Highs stay in the middle 80's, for now, late in the week.

Temperatures are going to rise quickly above average starting Tuesday.

The alternating trend between warmth in the week to cool weather by the weekend may end by next weekend. The long term forecast shows near average weather, but more showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Looking beyond that, the Climate Prediction Center shows below-average temperatures are possible late in the month, then near-average conditions are possibly heading into July. At this point, a summer heatwave does not look to arrive anytime soon. We may still see the occasional hot day, but an extended stretch avoids us for now.