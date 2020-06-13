Illinois reports 673 new cases of COVID-19, 29 new fatalities

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 673 new confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state on Saturday.

According to IDPH, there are 29 more lives lost related to the virus as of Saturday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 131,871 and 6,289 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,844 specimens for a total of 1,168,945. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 6 –June 12 is 3%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.