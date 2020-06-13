Human remains confirmed to be missing Idaho kids Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Feb. 26, 2020. (Courtesy: NBC News)

IDAHO (NBC NEWS) -- The human remains found on the property of Lori Vallow's husband belong to her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow, Idaho authorities confirmed Saturday.

"It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee," the Rexburg Police Department said in a press release.

The remains were found at Chad Daybell's Fremont County home after authorities obtained a search warrant, police said Tuesday. Daybell was taken into custody and questioned that same day.

As of Saturday afternoon, he has not been charged. Police said an autopsy confirmed the remains belong to Tylee and Joshua, who were 17 and 7 years old, respectively, when they went missing in September.

Rexburg police began searching for them in November after they tried to conduct a welfare check on Johsua, who was adopted and had special needs. Vallow and Daybell had refused to cooperate with the investigation into the missing children and left the state, police said in a December statement.

In February, the couple was found in Hawaii, and Vallow was arrested and extradited to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She is being held on a $1 million bond.