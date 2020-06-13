Eight shot outside San Antonio bar after group denied entry, police say

SAN ANTONIO (NBC NEWS) -- Eight people were shot outside a San Antonio bar late Friday after a group was turned away because they were already inebriated and one of them returned with a rifle, police said.

No one died in the shooting that occurred at around 11:30 p.m. and all the victims are stable, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told at a news conference in the Texan city.

He added that officers were looking for the shooter.

The group, which is believed to have comprised two men and two or three women, had been denied entry by doorman because they were already inebriated, McManus said.

One of the men claimed to be "a UFC fighter from California," McManus said, adding that officers were looking to identify the group and to find the shooter.

It was not clear whether the man is affiliated with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The group walked away, and the man got a "long rifle" from the car, walked back and opened fire, McManus said.