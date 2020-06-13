Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return

NEW YORK (AP) --Baseball players told Major League Baseball additional talks to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic are futile and said owners should order a return to work, which likely would spark lengthy litigation and the sport's return to labor wars.

The union's action could lead to a season of about 50 games rather than the 82 initially proposed by MLB.

The Major League Baseball Players Association could respond by filing a grievance that would be heard by arbitrator Mark Irvings.