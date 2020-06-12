Winnebago County Board discuss ordinance that would give health department full authority with restaurants and bars

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bars and restaurants in Winnebago County could be under new leadership when determining guidelines on how to open. Some say the new ordinance could help businesses while others say not so much.

As Winnebago County slowly opens, business owners are concerned on what the future could look like.

"And so we don't want to have our hands continuously to be tied," said Owner of CAbi Katie Littlefield.

Currently, if a business does not meet food guidelines set by the health department that business would be shut down until a hearing process is started.

The Winnebago County Board discussed Thursday night whether the health department should have full authority to oversee restaurants. That means if approved the health department would work with a business that is not following its set guidelines and possibly avoid a closure.

"It gives the health department the ability to go in and work with businesses to get them up to compliance rather than shutting them down," said District 15 Winnebago County Board Member Burt Gerl.

Littlefield says she doesn't see the ordinance as a tool but rather a limitation.

"Then it absolves the county board from making those decisions and it really tightens the restrictions down and they are insulated as a board. We as a people have a harder time putting the pressure on them or to maybe influence the decision making," said Littlefield.

Winnebago County Board Member Paul Arena agrees. He says the ordinance would put public knowledge on the decision making process in the dark with no end date in sight.

"I am opposed to it because they don't define the guidelines they are going to impose and they are taking the power for an undefined period of time," said Arena. "It's like giving them a blank check. They can do what they want for as long as they want."

"Our goal is not to shut down businesses. Our goal is to make sure businesses are responsible," said Gerl.

Possibly giving the health department the reins on how to reopen.

The proposal was not voted on Thursday's night. It was instead laid over until next week.

The Winnebago County Board did unanimously vote on Thursday night to extend the COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation for 45 days. This is the third time the proclamation has been extended.