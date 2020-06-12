Rockford tutoring center takes services online

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Schools weren't the only educational institution that had to adapt to COVID-19. Tutoring centers across the Stateline had to find a way to keep their clients on track without in-person learning.

Mathnasium in Rockford took 9 days to switch all of their services online.

Staff at the tutoring center say the biggest difference hasn't been the amount of time they work, but what time they work. With online services, the center's tutors opened up as many hours as possible to help families that are navigating COVID-19.

Mathnasium Center Director Ingrid Zhou says that while the change was difficult, it needed to happen in order to keep their students on track.

"Building their confidence is what we originally started with in 2017, the commitment we made," Zhou said. "I knew there was no choice. We have to move forward, we have to move ahead."

Zhou also said that summer tutoring is more important than ever with COVID-19 interrupting traditional learning.

Zhou also says the center will open up in July for in-person learning.