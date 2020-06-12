New Ways, a new innovative art program, to open in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new Rockford art program will debut this summer to serve under-served area youth.

"By providing students with hands-on experience with cutting-edge art forms, New Ways is truly a progressive and fresh approach to art education not only in Rockford, but in the Midwest," Jason Judd, co-founder of the New Genres Art Space, said.

According to the press release:

‘New Ways’ provides innovative summer programs led by local artists and educators, who hold degrees from internationally recognized universities in their mediums of choice, and focuses on animation, sound art, and 3-D printing.

The Rockford art program targets under-served youth in the Rockford area to encourage learning and entrepreneurship.

The Rockford Area Arts Council, New Genres Arts Space and the United way of the Rock River Valley collaborated to create the program.

"iPads and laptops are more than just entertainment and microphones can record more than songs," Judd said. "These are contemporary tools for self-expression--just as the paintbrush has been throughout modern history. We can't wait to see young participants put them to use in ways they never have never imagined."

New Ways opens on June 22 in two locations: Irving Ave Strong Neighborhood House and 8th Ave Strong Neighborhood House.

To register for classes, visit the New Way's website or visit the one of the locations in-person.