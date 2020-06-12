Quiet and cooler weather slides in this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler air slams into the Stateline tonight, but the weekend will be a lot quieter than that. Get ready for a couple days of sunshine and cooler air.

Big drop Friday night:

A "back door" cold front resulted in a big change in temperature this evening.

Temperatures hit the middle 80's this afternoon, but a "back door" cold front causes a huge drop throughout the evening. A "back door" cold front comes in from the northeast rather than the usual northwest, and can lead to sudden and dramatic changes in temperatures due to help from cool air over Lake Michigan.

Temperatures dropped 15 degrees right before 7 pm Friday.

Conditions go from the 80's to the 60's within 2 hours. A few isolated showers sweep in with the cooler air early in the evening, then the weather dries out briefly.

The "main" cold front sweeps by late overnight, and could spark a few more isolated showers after midnight. By Saturday morning, the weather feels brisk yet dry and sunny. We start off the morning in the upper 40's to low 50's, which is pretty cool by mid-June standards.

Cool and quiet:

The weather this weekend turns to clear and dry, with the cooler weather staying in place. Temperatures only get back to around 70° Saturday, which is around 10° below average for this time of year. Winds may be a little breezy from the northeast. Conditions are close to the 40's again Saturday night.

By Sunday, a rebound in conditions starts. We warm back into the middle 70's by the afternoon. Winds remain slightly breezy, but from the southeast this time.

Rebound next week:

Summer heat and weather return quickly next week. Monday jumps back to the 80's, then the heat builds toward 90° by the middle of the week. Humidity is on the rise as well, leaving us feeling a little muggy.

Late in the week, scattered showers and storms are possible between Thursday and Friday as cooler air tries to enter the picture again. Highs stay in the middle 80's, for now, late in the week.