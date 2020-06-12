Poll: Most Americans still wear masks and practice social distancing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds most Americans aren't ready to abandon precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus, even as states and metropolitan areas relax restrictions.

Most Americans say they are wearing masks. They are still by and large avoiding restaurants. And the vast majority are still staying at least six feet from others.

The findings come from the third COVID Impact Survey, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation.

The survey finds 90% of Americans report wearing a mask, and most are postponing social activities, avoiding crowds and avoiding contact with high-risk people.

But Americans weren't as committed to the idea of using an app or website to help identify or track infections.

Public health officials say it's important to remain vigilant.