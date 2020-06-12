Online pre-registration available for new drivers to shorten visits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — New drivers can pre-register online for their driver's license and ID card to shorten their visit to an Illinois Driver Services Facility.

“This is a forward-thinking program using technology to reduce wait times at the counter and speed up transactions at Driver Services facilities,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said. “The program is easy to use and can be accessed on a computer, iPad or smartphone.”

The Secretary of State's office announced the online program on Friday.

By pre-registering, employees don't need to spend time entering customer information which shortens and improves the visit, the state's office said.

To pre-register, visit the Illinois Secretary of State website.