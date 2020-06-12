Near average Friday ahead of significant weekend cool down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An area of Canadian high pressure is going to provide a large drop in temperatures during the weekend. Ahead of the approaching cold front, Friday promises to bring one last warm day.

Changes to come:

A seasonably cool start to Friday morning is just a small taste of the cooler weather that's ahead for the weekend. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s early, but in spite of the morning chill, highs climb close to average.

A cool start to Friday morning, with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 50s.

The cold front responsible for the drop in temperatures this weekend is moving through central Wisconsin as of early Friday. Despite its fairly close proximity to the Stateline, highs are still forecast to reach to near 80 under plentiful sunshine.

The cold front is expected to come through with little fan fare, but a few more clouds and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out late in the afternoon.

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Friday evening as the cold front slides south.

Any shower that does manage to develop is going to be short-lived and not heavy, since there is such a dry air mass sitting on top of the region.

Several cool evenings:

Friday night is poised to be one of the coolest nights this weekend, with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Give the air conditioning a break and open up some windows before going to bed.

Low temperatures overnight Friday and overnight Saturday are going to feel very comfortable.

Most areas along and north of I-88 remain dry overnight into Saturday, but a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out south. This chance should taper off by sunrise, with a beautiful Saturday expected.

After a cool afternoon on Saturday, with highs nearly 10° cooler-than-average, another pleasantly cool night is expected. Lows Saturday drop again into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Weekend cool down:

Cooler temperatures are going to be with the Stateline this weekend alongside low humidity and plentiful sunshine. Highs Saturday are only going to climb into the lower 70s. A slight warm-up is ahead for Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 70s likely.

After a seasonably warm Friday, much cooler weather is ahead for the upcoming weekend.

Warming up next week:

The weather pattern remains fairly benign, but going into next week, the heat is going to start cranking. By Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures are going to be close to 90°. With the return of summer-like heat comes the oppressive humidity.