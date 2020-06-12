Minnesota Republicans to block an ambitious police reform plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Minnesota say they'll block most of an ambitious effort by Democrats to remake policing in the state where George Floyd died.

Those lawmakers plan to approve only a limited set of police accountability measures.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says there's only a limited amount time to act during the special session that convened Friday because lawmakers intend to adjourn next Friday.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and the House Democratic majority are backing a bigger slate of proposals for overhauling policing.

But GOP leaders say the Republican-controlled Senate will only back some noncontroversial Democratic proposals.

Democratic leaders say that falls short of what's required.