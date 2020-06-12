Local organizations respond to COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer employment opportunities are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The search for a job can be even more challenging for teens and young adults.

"A lot of youth are feeling a little lost. Things look so different right now," said The Workforce Connection Director of Mission Services Courtney Geiger.

Governor Pritzker launched the COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program. It aims to help employ 2,200 at-risk teens and young adults across Illinois.

An organization that already connects students to work training and employers is Bridgeway in Loves Park. It says communication and training is key.

"High schools do not normally teach job readiness. They don't address things like a resume," said Bridgeway Coordinator of Community Employment Cynthia Kohn.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, people ages 16 to 24 make up for 24 percent of the workforce that are employed at places with the highest risk of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But job opportunities can be even harder to come by for youth living in poverty, domestic violent homes or with disabilities.

"Youth with barriers if they don't have enough work experience, don't qualify for unemployment or they don't have their high school diploma, a lot of times they get left out of some of these programs," said Geiger.

"You may see everything from homelessness to dealing with the justice system to mental health issues," said Kohn,

The program is funded by IDHS which brings up to 30 projects to organizations including some in our region.

"We're able to help them navigate and find opportunities so this new summer youth opportunity is going to be great for the youth of our community," said Geiger.

Landing that interview even when faced with obstacles.

"Get you to that next step makes all the difference in getting people connected," said Geiger.

Bridgeway also encourages employers to accommodate methods of communication and transportation for those with disabilities.