LENA (WREX) — The Lena Lions Club canceled the Lena Lions Fall Festival which the club hosted for the past 70 years.

"We know that the Festival is a family and community staple with each of us looking forward to it all year long," the Lena Lions Club said.

The Lena Lions Club announced the decision on Friday.

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12. Now, the Lions Club will focus on the festival in 2021.