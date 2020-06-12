‘Lap for a Life’ seeks to acknowledge black lives lost, unite community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than two dozen people circled Rockford City Hall during 'Lap for a Life' hosted by Rockford's NAACP.

The demonstration acknowledged black lives lost to police brutality. Each lap represented one black life.

"Everyone you know has someone that is a black individual that influences you, that means something to you," Mercedes Joyner, the Rockford NAACP's social media coordinator, said. "We don't realize that until issues come up. This is a moment to acknowledge that. You matter, I see you and I stand with you."

The laps also represented the Rockford community uniting to create change.

"This is the time to say we have to change our laws, we have to change our mindset, we have to change our community to move forward," Joyner said.

Event organizers wanted to host a peaceful demonstration to recognize the lives lost locally, statewide and worldwide.

Joyner has been involved with the NAACP for four years, but seeing George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speak of her father's death felt different.

As a young black woman who is close with her father and grandfather, Joyner grieved for the loss Floyd's daughter will experience as she grows older.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also joined the demonstration and circled City Hall with the protesters.

"It's a somber reality of the work we have ahead of us as a community bringing everyone together to make sure we live in an equal and just city."

In the past few weeks, McNamara has noticed community members get involved. Sometimes that involvement is as simple as having a conversation and listening.

"I think we're seeing tremendous movement and momentum in our community to make changes so that every single person who calls Rockford home as the same opportunities to succeed in life," McNamara said.