Illinois State Fair to be cancelled by Gov. Pritzker in executive order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker plans to cancel the Illinois State Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker will sign an executive order to cancel both the Illinois State Fair and the De Quoin.

“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19."

The state fair attracted 600,000 visitors in 2019, the Governor's office said. Last year, the Illinois State Fair saw record numbers for attendance.

The Department of Agriculture will host a livestock expo in September for people to show animals. Meanwhile, the 4-H General Project Show will be hosted online.

This is the first time the De Quoin State Fair has been cancelled since the state took over the grounds in 1986.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run from August 12th-August 22nd. The 2021 Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for August 27th-September 6th.