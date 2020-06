WINNEBAGO CO (WREX) — Illinois announced 595 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are now 131,198 cases state-wide and 6,260 deaths.

Whiteside County is the only local county to announce a COVID-19 death on Friday. The county has 3 new cases.

Winnebago County reported 31 new cases while Boone County reported one new case.