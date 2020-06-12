IceHogs help animals despite canceled fundraising event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Rockford IceHogs season in Mach, it also canceled one of its fundraisers. But the group found a way to still give back.

The IceHogs "Pucks for Paws' fundraiser was scheduled for March 29. Businesses across the area had already donated gift baskets and items to auction off for it.

Since the Hogs couldn't hold its event, it gave the donations to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary for it to use on its own fundraiser.

"We thought, what better was to do so when so many pets and animals of all kinds need the love and attention in a time like this. So to be able to contribute like that is fantastic and it's amazing," said Joseph Zakrzewski, IceHogs Communications Coordinator.

Noah's Ark's Bark and Wine fundraiser is still scheduled for November 7.