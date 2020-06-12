Hundreds of people attend protest in Oregon for racial equality

OREGON (WREX) — Protests across the Stateline continued on Friday with Oregon's first march for racial equality.

Nearly 300 people gathered at United Methodist Church in downtown Oregon before marching a few blocks to a downtown Subway.

From there, the crowd chanted for a few minutes before marching back to the church.

One of the organizers of the protest, Megan Babler, says that she wanted to show that racial inequalities still happen in small towns.

"People think that if it's a small town, we don't deal with things that are going on in the country on a larger scale," Babler said. "We just wanted to bring attention to things that people of color walk through despite where they're from."

The protest also raised funds to help minority groups achieve equal healthcare and education.