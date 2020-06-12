Elliott Graphix holds drive-through sale to raise money for groups

FREEPORT (WREX) — People got a chance to support local nonprofits without getting out of their vehicle.

Elliot Graphix held a drive-through sale called Viral Vaca, where it sold masks, signs and shirts. The shirts featured different groups like Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois and Greater Freeport Partnership. Whatever shirt you bought, the money would be donated to that group.

"It also shows people that you don't have to do a super huge gesture," said Elliott Graphix Social Media Manager Lance Ferguson. "You don't have to donate a ton of money. You don't have to spend hours and hours a week to support a business."

This is the sixth Viral Vaca. According to Elliott Graphix, it has raised more than $12,000 so far. The group adds that this will be the last drive-through sale for a while.