Bobblehead Hall releases new talking VanVleet bobblehead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday marks one year since Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship, making VanVleet the first Rockford native to ever win an NBA title in the process. His memorable postgame interview where he shouted out his hometown is now immortalized in talking bobblehead form.

Phil Sklar was born and raised in Rockford. He and his friend Brad Novak founded the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. They knew VanVleet's moment had to captured as a talking bobblehead.

"Watching, like a lot of people in Rockford, closely and cheering him on," Sklar said. "And in the postgame interview, sort of getting chills when he gives that shoutout to Rockford. And you feel that pride, especially knowing what he's done off the court as well in Rockford, giving back to the community. And so we knew right away, we have to turn that into a bobblehead."

They wanted to make sure they got the details just right.

"One right here with the Bet On Yourself logo which has become the mantra of Fred," Sklar explains as he shows off the bobblehead. "Getting the sound clip in there, making sure it had the talking component. Everything, even with the band-aid under the eye."

After amassing a huge personal collection of bobbleheads, Sklar and Novak decided to turn their passion into something bigger.

"We did our research and said there's no other museum in the world dedicated to bobbleheads," Sklar said. "And there's museums for everything, barbed wire to Spam and mustard. Bobbleheads deserve a shrine for themselves."

People from all over the world have come to check out the Bobblehead Hall. But Rockford roots run deep for Sklar and Novak, and making a talking bobblehead of Rockford's first NBA champion is something special for them.

To order the bobblehead, click here.