Amboy Depot Days canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

AMBOY (WREX) -- A summer staple in Amboy will not happen this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Depot Days festival, including the 50/50 drawing and the car show will all be canceled.

Organizers made the decision at a meeting Thursday night. Thousands of people fill the town of Amboy in late August every year, which includes a massive 50/50 drawing. It was scheduled to take place August 27-30.

"Because of the governor's orders, still no gatherings over 50 people until stage 5, we are currently at stage 3," a post on the festival's Facebook page reads. "With that being said, Depot Days festival, Car Show and 50/50 drawing had been cancelled for 2020. It’s a disappointment to say the least. We’ve taken a lot pride in providing local charities and non profit organizations with much needed funding."

The post goes on, saying some have asked that the 50/50 drawing continues, but organizers say all of the events work "hand in hand." So, that is not possible.

In 2019, the 50/50 pot grew to more than $200,000, half went to a lucky winner and the other half went to community causes.

"We appreciate everyone’s past years support," the Facebook post says. "Pleas support your local small businesses and thank you for your understanding.