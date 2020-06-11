Winnebago County’s COVID-19 recovery rate increases, 35 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — More than two dozen new coronavirus cases were reported in Winnebago County on Thursday.

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The county's death toll remains at 78 as no new deaths related to the virus were reported.

Winnebago County did see an increase of one percent in its recovery rate which now sits at 89.8%.

A total of 2,669 positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Winnebago County.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.

