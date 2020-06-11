Winnebago County Fair canceled to follow current health guidelines

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Fair is canceled in order to follow current guidelines set by national and local health organizations.

"We held off as long as possible and this was heart-breaking for us to do," the press release read. "As new information becomes available, we hope we can make use of the grounds in some capacity."

The Winnebago County Fairgrounds Directors announced the cancellation on Thursday.

The fair board will continue their plans for the 2021 fair.