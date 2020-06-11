Winnebago Co Chairman releases nine policy suggestions

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney released nine policy suggestions to improve the local community when it comes to race and social justice.

"This is a time of great reform and change in our country and in our community," Haney wrote. "Some of these items are not new but perhaps the time is right to execute on them."

Create a lock box for county mental health sales tax funding: In early 2020, voters enacted a county-wide Mental Health Sales Tax. Haney said the money from this tax should go towards increasing mental health and addiction treatment in the community. These funds should then be overseen by the new Mental Health Board, Haney said. In March, the Interim County Administrator Steven Chapman said the tax money would generate between $13-$14 million.

In early 2020, voters enacted a county-wide Mental Health Sales Tax. Haney said the money from this tax should go towards increasing mental health and addiction treatment in the community. These funds should then be overseen by the new Mental Health Board, Haney said. In March, the Interim County Administrator Steven Chapman said the tax money would generate between $13-$14 million. Create a public platform for county public safety leaders to report crime and justice system data : The diverse, citizen-led Winnebago County Crime Commission should host regular community updates alongside law enforcement leaders. These meetings would be public and open to media and citizens.

: The diverse, citizen-led Winnebago County Crime Commission should host regular community updates alongside law enforcement leaders. These meetings would be public and open to media and citizens. Champion blight reduction and neighborhood revitalization by supporting Barber Colman : Reinvest in the abandoned Barber Colman manufacturing site in southwest Rockford. The county board committed $3.2 million to the project in 2017, but the project collapsed in 2019 when Rock Valley College decided not to build their advanced technology center at the site. That decision meant the city lost out on $2.2 million in grant money to build it from the state. Haney said the board could extend the offer for another year so the City of Rockford can come up with a new solution for the site.

: Reinvest in the abandoned Barber Colman manufacturing site in southwest Rockford. The county board committed $3.2 million to the project in 2017, but the project collapsed in 2019 when Rock Valley College decided not to build their advanced technology center at the site. That decision meant the city lost out on $2.2 million in grant money to build it from the state. Haney said the board could extend the offer for another year so the City of Rockford can come up with a new solution for the site. Increase minority representation in law enforcement : Set public goals for minority recruitment in the Sheriff's Department and correctional facilities. Haney said the board would need to work alongside the community to achieve those goals because without the community's help it would be much harder to meet the goal.

: Set public goals for minority recruitment in the Sheriff's Department and correctional facilities. Haney said the board would need to work alongside the community to achieve those goals because without the community's help it would be much harder to meet the goal. Reinstitute the Focused Deterrence program : Invest $350,000 annually from the Public Safety Sales Tax to bring back the program. The program, launched in 2014, allows first-time, non-violent criminals the ability to keep the conviction from their record. This makes it easier for participants to land jobs which keeps them out of the criminal justice system.

: Invest $350,000 annually from the Public Safety Sales Tax to bring back the program. The program, launched in 2014, allows first-time, non-violent criminals the ability to keep the conviction from their record. This makes it easier for participants to land jobs which keeps them out of the criminal justice system. Involve public unions in discussions of reform : Unions usually negotiate rules and procedures during contract negotiation. Haney said unions should review the 'early warning system' policy.

: Unions usually negotiate rules and procedures during contract negotiation. Haney said unions should review the 'early warning system' policy. Embrace community policing : "Real steps have been taken. Real opportunities still remain." For an in-depth explanation about what this might mean, read WREX's interview with an NIU professor.

: "Real steps have been taken. Real opportunities still remain." For an in-depth explanation about what this might mean, read WREX's interview with an NIU professor. Continue focus on public health post-pandemic : The county needs to address root causes that effect public health. "Incidence of unresolved trauma is too high, educational attainment too stratified across race and class, and overall health outcomes place us among the least healthy despite three world class health systems."

: The county needs to address root causes that effect public health. "Incidence of unresolved trauma is too high, educational attainment too stratified across race and class, and overall health outcomes place us among the least healthy despite three world class health systems." Acknowledge positive reform: Haney acknowledged the county commitment to body cameras in 2019, commitment to jail tablets to increase education opportunities, and the Sheriff's Department re-accreditation by CALEA as recently as 2017.