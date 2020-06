SEATTLE (WREX) — President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to address protests going on in Seattle, Washington.



The president had two tweets regarding the protests.



The first one calls out the mayor of Seattle, a Democrat, saying if they don't "take back the city" then President Trump will step in.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

About a half hour later, the president fired off another tweet, calling the protesters "domestic terrorists."