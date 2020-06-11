Rockford closing E. State Street to traffic for outdoor seating

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Downtown Rockford is full of restaurants. What it's not full of is outdoor seating, a key need in order to operate during the restrictions of COVID-19.

The city of Rockford is stepping in to make outdoor dining possible for downtown restaurants.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, the city is closing down sections of downtown streets to traffic. That includes the 200-500 blocks of E. State street, the bridge on State Street and Madison Street between E. State St. and Market Street.

On Saturday, June 13, the State Street Bridge and Madison Street will reopen, but the 200-500 blocks of E. State will remain closed until Sunday, June 14 at 8 a.m.

Here are the downtown restaurants that plan to have street seating: Sisters Thai Café, Office Night Club, Abreo, Social, Vintage 501 Food Truck, Wired Café, Woodfire, CJ's Lounge, LiMaMar, Taco Betties, Ronit’s Kitchen, Quixotic Bakery, Velvet Robot Coffee Lab and Magpie.