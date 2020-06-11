Rockford Central Driver Services Facility to reopen on Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Central Driver Facility will reopen following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site is located at 3720 E. State St. and is set to reopen its doors on Friday, June 12. Back in May, the facility did not open back up like other driver sites in the state "due to a situation involving COVID-19."

The location will run under limited services due to an anticipated high volume of people.

The central driver facility will only serve new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31.

Driver sites at 3214 Auburn St. and 4734 Baxter Road are currently open only for new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers until Oct. 1, 2020. This extension also covers those who have June and July expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Oct. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to conduct business online due to a high number of customers. Residents can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com for the online services such as renewing vehicle registration stickers.

Customers should expect to wait outside of driver facilities in order to follow social distancing and the limited amount of people inside a facility at one time.