WASHINGTON (WREX) — Rockford will receive more than $1 million in federal CARES Act funding.

“Access to reliable housing is crucial to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Congresswoman Bustos said.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced on Thursday a total of $1.9 million in federal funding for Illinois from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The funding will support community members who are struggling to find housing or stay in housing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second round of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program. The ESG program helps those struggling with a housing crisis or homelessness.

The program provides funds to public and private organizations that assist community members to regaining their footing in permanent housing.

The new CARES Act money can be used to fund temporary emergency shelters. It can either improve the quality or quantity of emergency shelters in the Rockford area.

“I’m pleased to see funding from the bipartisan CARES Act continue to support Illinoisans through programs like these," Bustos said. "As we move forward and rebuild, I’ll work to invest in our communities so they can stay safe and healthy.”

In Rockford, CARES Act funding totals more than $3 million since the bill first passed in the beginning of March.

Congress passed the CARES Act bill again in different phases to continue supporting Americans during the pandemic.

This second round of funding benefited two Illinois cities: Rockford and Peoria. Rockford received $1.1 million while Peoria received $795,903.