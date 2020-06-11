Rivets baseball to return July 1

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets will get to play some Northwoods League baseball this summer. According to a release from the league, the Rivets will be part of a six-team pod that also includes the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The teams in the pod will play each other to limit traveling to farther locations. The season for this pod is set to begin July 1, and will last until August 20. It will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series. Working in consultation with state and local officials, the six teams have each developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations, and the teams look forward to welcoming fans and players back for a shortened season of Northwoods League baseball.

“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this pod could expand before the season’s end. Details regarding each team’s initial schedule of games will be released soon.