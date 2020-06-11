Quiet and cooler weather settles in by the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get away from the humid and rainy weather for a while. In its place, much cooler conditions slide in by Saturday.

Average Friday:

Temperatures may feel cooler, but conditions like these are near average for this time of year. The weather cools into the middle 50's overnight, with much calmer winds. The sky remains clear and the humidity stays low.

A cold front won't affect us much on Friday, but look for a big change this weekend.

A cold front rolls through Friday, setting us up for a much cooler weekend. Right before that, temperatures remain near average and around 80° for a high. For the first time in a few days, winds remain light and out of the north. Humidity falls even further, resulting in "crisp" air overhead. We'll see another day with a lot of sunshine and a few clouds.

Cool weekend:

Conditions this weekend resemble early May at times rather than early June.

Behind Friday's cold front, conditions fall to early May levels rather than the usual weather we see in early June. After starting out in the low 50's, temperatures may just get to 70° by the afternoon, with most spots falling short. You won't feel any hints of humidity, as even drier air settles in overhead. The sky remains sunny and the breeze stays light.

The only change we see by Sunday is a slightly warmer day. Temperatures rise back to the middle 70's, with conditions otherwise not changing.

Back to summer:

Conditions return to summer levels right away early next week. The weather remains sunny, but the humidity and temperatures change a lot. Monday returns to the 80's, and by Wednesday we'll be near 90°. Wednesday also marks the first humid day of the week, with that kind of air staying in place for the remainder of the week.

We should continue to see sunny and dry weather through Wednesday. By next Thursday, chances for rain start creeping back in. Thursday has a slight chance for now, with increasing chances going into next weekend. We may need some rain by that point, as we may go almost 7 days in a row without rain.