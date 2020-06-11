Protesters return to Haskell Park in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While Thursday night's protest by Rockford Youth Activism wasn't the largest the city has seen in the last few weeks, organizers stress it's about the connection they're making with people and the message they are spreading.

"Each time it's always new faces so that's encouraging," says organizer Leslie Rolfe. "That's the point is get someone who didn't think about this before or have these experiences before to come out and engage in the experience, engage in the conversation, engage in the interaction with people."

Rolfe says he's energized not only by those who come out in support of the RYA protests, but those happening across the country.

"I feel encouraged by the fact that in other places people are just stopping and being done with it either" says Rolfe.

The group believes its message of ending police brutality and racism is getting the attention of the entire community.

"We're at a place now where the city is reacting," says Rolfe. "Whether it be through having press conferences, or the police chief speaking, or the mayor speaking, or people on social media it means something has been stirred up. I don't want to stir it up and set it down because everything will fizzle down and we'll be back in the same place."

So no matter how many shoe up, Rolfe says RYA will continue to have its voices heard.

"I think it's important we show whether 20 people come out or 200 or 2,000, we'll keep doing this constantly as long as the weather permits."

Rockford Youth Activism may assemble again on Friday. 13 WREX will keep you updated as we learn more.