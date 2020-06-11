Police: Gunshot victim dies in Freeport, arrest made

Police: Gunshot victim dies in Freeport, arrest madeUpdated
FREEPORT (WREX) — The victim from the Oak Ave. shooting in Freeport has died, according to a Freeport Police Department press release.
Authorities said police arrested a 17-year-old boy who has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Freeport Police received a call about a gunshot victim around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The victim was then taken to FHN where he died.
The suspect is now held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.