 Skip to Content

Police: Gunshot victim dies in Freeport, arrest made

Updated
Last updated today at 5:49 pm
5:43 pm Top Stories

FREEPORT (WREX) — The victim from the Oak Ave. shooting in Freeport has died, according to a Freeport Police Department press release.

Authorities said police arrested a 17-year-old boy who has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Freeport Police received a call about a gunshot victim around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The victim was then taken to FHN where he died.

The suspect is now held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Jena Kleindl

Related Articles

Skip to content