Police: Gunshot victim dies in Freeport, arrest made

FREEPORT (WREX) — The victim from the Oak Ave. shooting in Freeport has died, according to a Freeport Police Department press release.

Authorities said police arrested a 17-year-old boy who has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Freeport Police received a call about a gunshot victim around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The victim was then taken to FHN where he died.

The suspect is now held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.