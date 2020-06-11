Panda Express donates PPE to Mercyhealth’s frontline staff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Panda Express donated more than $26,000 in personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare workers at Mercyhealth.

“We are so incredibly thankful Panda Express is helping us join in the fight to limit the spread of coronavirus, and for protecting our health care workers, patients and families,” Joel Prah, Vice President of Supply Chain at Mercyhealth, said.

The donation to Mercyhealth included 8,640 KN95 respirator masks which will go through fit-testing and other safety measures to keep healthcare workers protected.

Mercyhealth is one of more than 80 hospitals nationwide to receive PPE from Panda Express. So far, the company raised $6.36 million to purchase PPE.