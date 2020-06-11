Oregon Park District introduces new playground

OREGON (WREX) — For months, playgrounds have been off limits because of COVID-19. Now, a new playground is about to open to the public in Oregon.

The Oregon Park District is combining technology and outdoor sports. It is creating an interactive way for all people to learn.

"It's something that is going to get people out of their houses. It is different than the traditional playground setting," said the executive director of The Oregon Park District, Erin Folk.

It is called a Toro playground.

Just one of a few in the country, and the only one in our region.

"There are a series of games that they can cycle through," said Folker. "There is a code breaker, a dance off, and there are a lot of different activities."

17-year-old Owen Ketter uses the court to practice soccer skills with his friends.

"It's good with quick touches and getting off quick shots because everybody is close to each other," said Ketter.

The playground focuses on removing barriers. Regardless of age or disability.