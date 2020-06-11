ISP investigates Whiteside County Jail after death of inmate

MORRISON Ill. (WREX) – Illinois State Police has launched an investigation into the Whiteside County Jail after the death an inmate.

Illinois State Police announced that they were called in to conduct the investigation after the inmate died on Wednesday.

Authorities say preliminary information suggests Timothy Rippy, 59, of Lyndon, Ill. was found unresponsive by Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was provided medical treatment before he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing and no other information has been released.