Illinois reports 766 new virus cases, 91 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 766 new cases of coronavirus across the state on Thursday.

According to IDPH, there are 91 more lives lost related to the virus as of Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 130,603 and 6,185 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,325 specimens for a total of 1,122,327. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4 –June 10 is 4%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.