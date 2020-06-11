How to talk about race and racism from an NIU professor

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — While politicians address racism at the national level, protesters across the nation have called for Americans to start talking about race and racism.

Suzanne Degges-White works as a professor and department chair in Counseling and Higher Education at Northern Illinois University.

"If we're not a part of the change, the change just isn't gonna happen," Degges-White said.

For many, talking about race is just as taboo as talking about religion or politics, Degges-White said. Thankfully, the more you talk about race the easier it becomes.

Talking about race is never easy- no matter what race you are, Degges-White said. One conversation won't change a person's ideas or views, but it's a start.

Here are some tips from Degges-White to start talking about race and racism:

Get educated so you can learn how to be against racism, but also to be anti-racist.

Start by talking with a friend or someone you're comfortable around. It's ok to admit you don't know anything

Build empathy and understanding if you want to talk to someone with different beliefs than you. You have to know that they probably feel just as strongly about the issue as you.

Humanize the issue so the other person feels empathetic. Saying things like "Imagine that was your child" or "What if it was you?" can make the larger topic feel more real and personal.

When talking to older adults or people with different backgrounds, remember we're all products of our upbringing and it becomes a part of who we are, Degges-White said. Unless we're challenged on those belief systems, we won't grow.

Most importantly? Look inside yourself. It's important to recognize the privilege that you carry, no matter who you are.

"We need to look in the mirror, we need to acknowledge our shortcomings, educate ourselves, and then recognize that its upon us as it is upon anyone else to change the world," Degges-White said.