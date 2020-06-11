Harvard teen dies following car crash into utility pole

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WREX) -- A 15-year-old Harvard girl has died following a crash into a utility pole on Monday in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old was a passenger during a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 10500 block of Charles Road in unincorporated Woodstock on Monday afternoon.

Police said the girl died on Wednesday from her injuries.

After an investigation, authorities learned that the 2006 Mitsubishi Raider was heading eastbound on Charles Road when it tried to pass several vehicles in the westbound lane, but went off the road and struck a utility pole.

On Tuesday, officials said the 15-year-old girl was flown to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. A 17-year-old driver was also taken to an area hospital and later released in good condition.

It is unknown if the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts. No

airbags were deployed. Drugs or alcohol is not suspected.

The investigation into the crash continues by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit.