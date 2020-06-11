Gunshot victim hospitalized in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on S. Oak Avenue.

Chief Matthew Summers said officers and the Freeport Fire Department responded to a home on S. Oak Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown, according to Chief Summers.

A "person of interest" who was found a few blocks away is in custody. Police believe the shooting wasn't random and it stemmed from a dispute.

The shooting is under investigation.