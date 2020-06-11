FHN Memorial Hospital offering scholarships for students pursuing healthcare career

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local hospital is offering multiple scholarships for students pursuing a career in the healthcare field.

FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport is offering three different scholarships for students with aspirations to go into healthcare.

Three people will have the chance to receive the Healthcare Career Scholarship worth $1,000 each.

There is also a Diversity Healthcare Career Scholarship for three students to each receive $1,000.

An active member of the FHN Student Volunteer Program with at least 40 volunteer hours will also have the chance to earn a $500 scholarship.

The scholarships consist of different application criteria. The deadline for all applicants is Friday, Sept. 4.

For more information and application forms for each scholarship, visit www.fhn.org/scholarships.