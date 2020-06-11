Chicago COVID-19 survivor receives a lung transplant

CHICAGO (AP) — Surgeons in Chicago transplanted a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from COVID-19.

Only a few other COVID-19 survivors, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants.

Doctors said Wednesday they expect her to fully recover.

The Chicago patient, who is in her 20s, was on a ventilator and heart-lung machine for almost two months before her operation last Friday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

It took her body almost that long to clear the virus and be ready for a transplant.