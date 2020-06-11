Cold front scours heat, humidity, and storm chances late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another round of heavy rainfall moved through the Stateline Wednesday afternoon along a cold front. The frontal passage has cleared the region of humidity, heat, and those pesky downpours.

The humidity, heat, and storm chances are pushed along the Eastern Seaboard Thursday into Friday.

Terrific Thursday:

Rockford received just over an inch of rain Wednesday as a potent cold front moved through the region. That could front has brought a noticeable drop in both temperatures and dew points. The tropical feeling air has moved out and that sets the region up for a gorgeous Thursday.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s under clear skies, which is a shock to the system given the recent heat and humidity. The cooler start is an indication of things to come, as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity is going to make for the perfect afternoon to get a jog in or just sit outside and enjoy the pleasant weather.

Temperatures early Thursday morning are significantly cooler than just 24-hours ago.

Winds are going to continue to be a theme in Thursday's forecast, with westerly winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. Winds should subside once the heating of the day is lost after sunset.

A quick-moving disturbance over northwest Minnesota early Thursday could bring an isolated sprinkle late this afternoon, but most areas remain dry.

A sprinkle is possible late Thursday, especially along the Illinois-Wisconsin border thanks to a quick-moving disturbance over Minnesota early Thursday morning.

Fabulous Friday:

The beautiful weather continues into Friday as another cold front works through the Stateline. This one is likely to come through dry, with maybe a few passing clouds to mark its passage. The late week cold front is going to usher in a significantly cooler-than-average weekend.

Weekend "chill":

High temperatures Saturday are forecast to top out near 70°. Some of the favored cooler locations outside of Rockford may spend their day in the upper 60s. To give you an idea of how cool temperatures are going to be, highs are forecast to rank in or near the coolest 10-percentile for June.