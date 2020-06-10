Workplace Staffing helps businesses hire medical staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Brian Thomas is a photographer who recently was hired by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce to photograph its Leadership Rockford group.

But to do so safely, Thomas wanted to make sure he was taking the right precautions to not spread COVID-19. Which is where Workplace Staffing stepped in to help coordinate a medical assistant to screen clients before they got their pictures snapped.

"So as soon as they got off the elevator she was set up in the lobby they walked over had they temperature taken," says Thomas. "She briefed them quickly and we kept it moving along. And best of all it was painless!"

Thomas says not only did it give clients peace of mind, he believes it helped the event to be a success.

"We had almost a nearly 100% success rate. The only reason we didn't was because the person was on vacation."

Workplace Staffing founder and CEO LoRayne Logan says these medical professionals help businesses to navigate this new normal by taking the guess work out of their operations.

"As businesses come back and rebound they have to work, but they want to be sure their workers are valued and appreciated," says Logan. "That's why we're seeing medical workers at entrances helping with spacing, checking with CDC approved questions, and taking temperatures."

Logan says this system is also providing work for those in the medical field. She says a good portion of who they're hiring are recent CNA graduates ready to dip their toes into the workforce.

"We partnered with one of the training institutions to get new graduate CNAs, thinking this would be a great entry level position for them," says Logan. "They didn't have work at the time maybe they wanted to start with something like this."

If you're interesting in providing this service at your business call Workplace Staffing at 815-961-0400.